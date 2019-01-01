ISL 2019-20: Sergio Lobera - It's a very big mistake to think that any match is easy

The Gaurs face bottom-placed Hyderabad FC away from home as they seek to return to winning ways..

, currently fifth in the (ISL) table, will be looking to break into the top four when they come up against Hyderabad FC in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sergio Lobera's team are not exactly in full flow at the moment, having recorded just two wins in six matches. Moreover, they have taken just one point from their last two matches.

Ahead of their clash on Sunday, head-coach, Segio Lobera said, "This is the most difficult season in the last three years. The other teams have signed big players. All the teams are very competitive. We are better but the situation now is very competitive."

Goa are currently suffering from a crisis of sorts, given that star striker Ferran Corominas missed a couple of games due to injury while Hugo Boumous and Seimenlin Doungel are just back after serving a three-game suspension. Ahmed Jahouh is also back but they will miss the services of centre-back Mourtada Fall who saw a red card in their 2-2 draw against .

He opined, "If you want to win most of the matches, you need a good squad, you need different options. I am very happy with the players for last few matches. Now, we are in a good position in the table. Now we look forward to other matches and try to win as much points we can."

The Gaurs have conceded three red cards in the last four matches, which will concern Lobera.

"I think we need to work on various things with players. It was not good for us. Tomorrow we have a difficult match. This year it is a better competition. We can see that in the last few matches. It is difficult to win one match. We are trying to find solutions for these kind of situations."

On the other side, the hosts, have conceded the most number of goals till now but Lobera is not taking Phil Brown's side lightly.

"Hyderabad is good team with very talented players in their squad. It is a very big mistake to think one match is easy.

"I think it is very important to defend well in this game. But we will try to score goals as well."