ISL 2019-20: Odisha down Hyderabad 3-2

Odisha FC picked up their second win of the season...

Odisha FC grabbed three points for the second time in the sixth edition of the (ISL) with a 3-2 win over Hyderabad FC at the Shri Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Carlos Delgado (27’), Xisco Hernandez (41’) and Martin Guedes (89') were on target for the hosts. Hyderabad nearly pulled off a late comeback but couldn't quite get back into the game.

The hosts were the better side in the opening minutes, but it was Hyderabad that tested a goalkeeper first. Robin Singh set Bobo up with a deft back-heel pass from the edge of the box. The Brazilian slotted it past Arshdeep Singh, but the linesman blew the whistle for a foul on Narayan Das.

The visitors then began to find their feet, but their momentum took a hit when Odisha opened the scoring against the run of play. Xisco sent a looping ball in from the corner to the centre of the six-yard box. Hyderabad custodian Kamaljit Singh completely miscued it and allowed it to run to Delgado who scored with his shoulder.

It was followed by another series of Hyderabad attacks. But a competent display from the Odisha keeper ensured the scoreline was undisturbed.

At the other end, Xisco led the charge to double his team’s lead before the break. He exchanged passes with Jerry Mawihmingthanga before getting into position to stretch his leg in the path of Jerry’s low cross and score his fourth goal of the season.