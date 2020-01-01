Lucian Goian strike breaks Mumbai City hearts, seals Chennaiyin's play-offs spot

The Romanian defender scored a late goal against his former side to make sure that Chennaiyin book their play-offs berth...

Lucian Goian's strike helped beat FC 1-0 and qualify for the playoffs in the (ISL) 2019-20 season on Friday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The former Mumbai City defender scored in the 83rd minute to ensure Chennaiyin FC's berth in the play-offs.

Jorge Costa began with two changes to the team that was trounced by . Bipin and Bidyananda Singh were dropped in favour of Amine Chermiti and Sourav Das respectively. The formation remained 4-2-3-1.

More teams

A terse 15 minutes signalled the opening of the game with Chennaiyin dominating possession. Lallianzuala Chhangte blazed over a shot from the left-hand side before Mumbai City cranked up the pressure.

First, Rafique's optimistic drive was deflected just wide by Jerry Lalrinzuala 20 yards from goal. Then, from almost the same spot, Diego Carlos was teed up by Mohammed Larbi three minutes later. The Brazilian ripped a low drive which was just parried back into play by Kaith. Luckily for the Chennaiyin shot-stopper, the ball fell past an onrushing Mumbai City attacker as Laldinliana Ralte cleared away.

Chennaiyin had a narrow brush at the other end as a well-drifted corner wasn't cleared at all. Kaith however, pounced to end all hope Diego Carlos had of shunting it into the back of the net.

More to follow..