ISL 2019-20: Goalkeepers star as Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru share the spoils in engaging contest

Jamshedpur's winning start to the season was halted by Bengaluru who picked up their third consecutive draw...

Jamshedpur were held to a goalless draw by defending champions who registered their third consecutive draw on Sunday at the Tata Sports Complex.

There were several chances created by both teams throughout the game but the goalkeepers had the last laugh, with Subrata Paul, in particular, starring for the hosts.

Jamshedpur made two changes to the side that defeated Hyderabad FC earlier this week, with Aniket Jadhav and Bikash Jairu coming on for Isaac Vanmalsawma and Keegan Pereira. Albert Serran made his first start of the season for the visitors but an injury in the first half forced him out of the game and Ashique Kuruniyan returned at the left-back position.

Although it was Bengaluru who started the game well in the first half, had the first promising moment of the game when Sergio Castel's shot from distance beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and hit the wood-work.

The visitors then came knocking on several occasions, with Rafael Augusto heavily involved in most of the chances. But they lacked the finishing touch, much like they did against FC and .

An unmarked Juanan Gonzalez came tantalisingly close in the 12th minute after he connected well to Udanta Singh's cross. But Subrata Paul did well to keep the Spaniard off the score-sheet.

Moments later the Jamshedpur custodian produced a brilliant save to deny Harmanjot Khabra from close range, following a set-piece routine from the visitors. He also denied Augusto twice from distance to emerge as arguably Jamshedpur's best player of the first half.

In a classic case of a game of two halves, Jamshedpur stepped on the gas in the second half, producing several nervy moments for Gurpreet to deal with.

The first big chance arrived in the 54th minute when Memo set Mobashir Rahman in the Bengaluru box following a scramble in the six-yard box. The midfielder’s shot was palmed away to safety by a vigilant Gurpreet.

The hosts came at the defending champions yet again, with Farukh leading the charge just two minutes later. The forward’s sensational acrobatic effort from the centre of the box triggered a save of equal quality from the Bengaluru custodian.

At the other end, Ashique was at the end of a wonderful opportunity to put his side ahead in a one-on-one against Subrata. But the Jamshedpur keeper made himself big and denied the youngster to further strengthen his claim for the Man of the Match.

The hosts created several half-chances in the last quarter of the game but Bengaluru’s man between the stick did well to keep a clean-sheet.