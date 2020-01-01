Roy Krishna grabs brace as ATK thrash Jamshedpur FC

The Fijian scored twice to earn his side three points that took them to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table...

dominated a one-sided affair at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, defeating 3-0 to reclaim their spot at the top of the (ISL) table.

Roy Krishna (2', 75) scored a brace and assisted Edu Garcia's (59) goal in what was a comfortable night for Antonio Habas' men.

Youngster Sandip Mandi was handed his debut by Jamshedour boss Antonio Iriondo. But things went south for the full-back during one of his first initial touches. Mandi under-hit a back-pass while under pressure from Prabir Das and gave the ball away to Krishna. The Fijian skipped past memo's challenge and slotted it past Subrata Paul to make it 1-0 for ATK in as early as the second minute.

This was followed by several other blunders from the home side at the back, all of which went unpunished.

A poor clearance from Subrata saw Krishna win the loose ball and take a shot on goal, btu the custodian managed to make the save at the near-post to undo his mistake.

A few minutes later, Pritam Kotal had a chance to add one to his season tally from the set-piece. But he failed to head the delivery from the corner goalwards, despite being left unmarked.

Edu Garcia had two chances to double ATK's advantage in the second half. But brave goalkeeping from Subrata and a goal-line clearance from Joyner Lourenco kept the Spaniard off the scoresheet.

There was a shout for a penalty in the closing minutes of the half, with Subrata bringing down Javier Hernandez while rushing towards a loose ball. But the referee felll deaf ears on the penalty claims and awarded a corner.

The hosts attacked with more conviction in the opening minutes of the second half. Yet, it was ATK who created clear-cut opportunities. The man advantage born out of Jitendra Singh’s sending off in the 51st minute proved advantageous.

Garcia was at the end of a couple more chances that a player of his quality should have buried. But Subrata stood tall to do his best to keep the score at 1-0.

However, the custodian’s resilience broke at the hour mark, owing to an incredible team move from ATK. Garcia and Krishna linked beautifully before the former passed the ball to the back of the net from close range.

The Spaniard returned the favour in the 75th minute when he released Krishna in space on the counter. The 32-year-old outpaced the ATK defence and followed his run with a comfortable finish at the far-post to get his brace.

Antonio Iriondo’s men rarely created anything promising and the Spaniard will want to head back to the tactics board before their next game against FC.