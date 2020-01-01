Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
ISL
The depleted hosts will be looking to keep their unbeaten run intact against the winless Red and Golds...

Hyderabad are looking for their second win since their season opener while East Bengal are yet to score their first goal in the Indian Super League (ISL) as the two sides go head to head at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Tuesday evening.

Game Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal
Date Tuesday, December 15
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Eugeneson Lyngdoh East bengal Jamshedpur ISL

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

    India (English) TV channels Online streaming
    Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


    Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

    Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
    Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
     
    Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
    Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
     
    Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
    Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

     

    TEAM NEWS

    Hyderabad FC Possible XI:   

    Hyderabad possible XI

    Injured - Joel Chianese, Luis Sastre, Fran Sandaza
    Doubtful - None     
    Suspended - None  

    Key Players - Aridane Santana, Liston Colaco      


    East Bengal Possible XI: 

    East Bengal possible XI

    Injured - Aaron Holloway, Danny Fox, Sankar Roy 
    Doubtful - None
    Suspended - Eugeneson Lyngdoh    

    Key Players - Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma       

     

