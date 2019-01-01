ISL 2019-20: Indian players star as FC Goa outclass Chennaiyin FC

With eight Indian players in their starting lineup, the Gaurs convincingly beat Chennaiyin in their season opener.

beat 3-0 in their first match of the (ISL) season six on Wednesday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Seiminlen Doungel (30'), Ferran Corominas (62') and Carlos Pena (81') were on target for the Gaurs as they began their new season in style.

John Gregory included a total of seven debutants in the Chennaiyin lineup today. Sergio Lobera, on the other hand, started with eight Indian players.

It was an end-to-end match right from the off with FC Goa enjoying more of the ball than the visitors. Brandon Fernandes was deployed in a central midfield role while Ferran Corominas operated behind lone striker Manvir Singh.

In the 30th minute, the Goans broke the deadlock when Manvir Singh entered the box and squared the ball for Len Doungel. The ball ricocheted twice , first off Eli Sabia and then Doungel before hitting the net.

The Gaurs’ backline under the leadership of Mourtada Fall did a splendid job in keeping the Chennaiyin attack silent throughout the first half.

John Gregory introduced Anirudh Thapa in place of Dhanpal Ganesh after the break but Chennaiyin continued to struggle in the attacking third.

Sergio Lobera on the other side introduced a counter-attacking strategy. The tactics paid off for the Gaurs as they doubled the lead in the 62nd minute.

From a counter-attack, Manvir Singh found Jacki to his right who entered the box and floated a low cross for Corominas. The Spaniard took a touch and found the back of the net.

Goa then hammered the last nail in Chennaiyin’s coffin when Carlos Pena buried a simple chance at the near post from Brandon’s free-kick in the 81st minute.

Lallianzuala Chhangte could have pulled one back for the Machans when he attempted a shot on target from the edge of the box but Mohammad Nawaz pulled off a brilliant save to keep the scoreline intact.