ISL 2019-20: Sergio Lobera - I hope more players from Goa will represent Indian National Team

The FC Goa manager was happy with the result and more importantly, how they achieved it ...

Runners up from the previous edition of the (ISL), opened their 2019-20 campaign with a dominating performance over . The Gaurs won 3-0, despite fielding just three foreign players.

Injuries saw Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous sit this fixture out and head coach Sergio Lobera had to tweak his line-up. He was happy with the way his team responded to the circumstances.

“Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous are injured and were not able to play today (Wednesday) because they are not 100 per cent fit. We have four matches in two weeks. It’s necessary to avoid risking some players, I’m thinking about the next match at home,” he said.

“Today’s changes were compulsory. I need to bring in a new team because it's not possible that the players available will play in their position. So we had Brandon (Fernandes) play in midfield and (Ferran) Corominas in attacking midfield.

“I think the profile of the opposition team, for example, two centre-backs who are very strong players, very good defenders. It was a good fix with Manvir in front and Coro in the second line. I think Brandon could play behind Coro, he has a very good last pass. I am proud of my players because it is not easy in this circumstance. I am very happy with the result and the way we got the result.

Lobera highlighted the importance of Brandon in such a game and praised the local hero for his versatility.

He said, “Before the match, I study the opposition. It’s not the same for every game. I knew that Chennai is a very good offensive team with good midfielders. With Brandon, I knew that it is possible to generate problems for these players.

“If we play quickly and move the ball, it is difficult for them to arrive in this situation. This is the reason Brandon demonstrated today that it is possible for him to adapt to the team in different circumstances.”

Jackichand Singh missed several chances but received the backing of his coach. The Spaniard maintained that he played a key role in constructing their attacks and opening up space for his teammates.

“To miss chances, you need to create chances. I am very happy with Coro not only because he scores many goals, but he also assists the players around him. Jackichand (Singh) opened the space for other players. He had many good chances to score but I am sure that he will get it in the next match,” he explained.

The 42-year-old could not provide a decisive answer to whether Bedia and Boumous will be available for Goa’s next home game, against on Monday.

“I hope that they (Bedia and Boumous) will play. But I need four days to test these players and decide who is the best for the next match,” he said.

Lobera also had positive words for Manvir Singh, Seriton Fernandes and Lenny Rodrigues. With Indian National Team coach Igor Stimac among the attendees, the Goa boss hopes that more players from his team will go on to represent the country.

“Manvir played well but not only today. When he had opportunities, he showed me that he can play very well. His only problem is that he competes for a spot with Coro. But today I tried to play them together and Manvir’s performance was very good.

“Manvir was very good today but I think Seriton (Fernandes) was the Hero of the Match. The coach of the national team is here. So it’s possible to see that Seriton and Lenny (Rodrigues) are very good players. I hope in the future more players of Goa play in the national team,” he concluded.