ISL 2019-20: ATK’s Roy Krishna – The referees need to be on their game

The Fijian striker lauded his teammate David Williams who scored his third goal of the season...

Fijian international striker Roy Krishna was the top scorer of the A-League last season where he plied his trade with Wellington Phoenix.

Krishna’s signing by this summer thus became one of the most high profile signings of the 2019-20 (ISL).

The striker has already shown his class in the first three matches for the Kolkata club and has netted once against Hyderabad FC.

Speaking about ATK’s win over in their third match, Krishna said, “This is our third game. We did not start the way we started last week but like I said we defended well. Even though we did not start well, we got the three points. We are just happy with the three points.”

Along with Krishna, ATK have also signed his strike partner from Wellington Phoenix, David Williams. The Australian striker, who has already scored three goals in three matches, has been a revelation for the club

On Williams’ performance, Krishna opined, “If I don’t score he (David Williams) scores, it’s all about the team. Credit goes to him and we all defended well. We knew it was going to be a hard game. We had a few chances and David was in the right spot and he scored. He makes my work easy and today he showed that he is a good player.”

The Fijian, like many others, questioned the standard of refereeing in ISL this season but praised the progress of the local players.

He said, “I think referees need to be on their game. There were a few decisions which didn’t go our way but it is part of football. It is a tough place to come here, Chennaiyin have won the ISL twice and that is for a reason. We are happy with the team performance today.

“The standard is getting better every season. This is my first time. You can see the local boys stepping up and it is good to see and the future is looking bright for Indian football.”