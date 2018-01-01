ISL 2018-19: Josep Gombau rues Delhi Dynamos' fixture schedule

The Spaniard has suggested for equal footing for all teams amid the team's tight schedule...

Delhi Dynamos are the only team in the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season yet to win a game even after 10 round. They travel to Jharkhand to face Jamshedpur FC, on Wednesday.

"We come here with every hope to win. In the last games, we have been playing well but not getting the results. Tomorrow (Wednesday) we need to concentrate on the match because we know that Jamshedpur is a very good team. We have a good mentality and we can make a very good game," Delhi head coach Josep Gombau said.

He added, "The numbers are bad but it doesn't mean that we have to give up. We have a lot of things to work on. We will try to win as many games as we can and also we are developing young players. So the future can be bright for us. After that, we also have the (Super) Cup and we will try to win this trophy."

Delhi's finishing has been found wanting this season while they have also been guilty of conceding goals far too easily.

"We (Delhi) have been missing a lot of chances. If we score goals, for sure we can win. If you saw against Mumbai or Goa, we have scored early but conceded soon as well. I think we are doing quite well in terms of creating chances but we are not finishing them," Gombau observed.

Asked if he would be taking advantage of the January window given the absence of a goalscoring striker, with Andrija Kaludjerovic and Daniel Lalhlimpuia struggling to find the net, the Spaniard drew the focus back on the games at hand before the winter break.

"We will now concentrate only on the two games, tomorrow and Saturday against Chennaiyin. After that, we will have time to think and see what we can do to improve the team. We will try our best to finish the year on a winning note."

"I think tomorrow's match (against Jamshedpur) will be an equal game. In the last match we played against them in Delhi (2-2 draw), both teams tried to attack and both teams tried to have the ball."

Delhi have been on the receiving end of a poor schedule of fixtures. They have had to play seven matches between October 17 and November 8.

"I think the schedule of this league is not even and equal to all the teams. Perhaps my point of view is wrong but sometimes we have big gaps and sometimes a lot of games in a short time. It (cramped schedule) is something that doesn't benefit anybody and can get players injured.

"At the end of the day, you want to have a fit bunch of players ready to play a game. It will also bring out some good football that the fans will enjoy more. So I think it is something that the league needs to consider well. At the very beginning, we had seven games in like 20 days and a few injuries, but I don't want to use this as an excuse.

"We play tomorrow and in three days we will against Chennaiyin on Saturday. After the match, we start our journey a bit later in the night. We have a connection flight and then we play the next day (of arrival at Chennai). I know that this year we also have the Asian Cup but it's my advice to keep the scheduling a bit equal for all teams," Gombau signed out.