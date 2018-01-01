ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur looking for a clean sheet against Delhi Dynamos

Cesar Ferrando's men will be without the services of a couple of key players when they take on Delhi Dynamos on Wednesday

Cesar Ferrando's Jamshedpur FC are set to host Delhi Dynamos in the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD TATA Sports Sports Complex, Jamshedpur, on Wednesday.

The home team's assistant coach, Guillermo Fernandez Gonzalez, reflected on the 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters a week ago and mentioned that keeping a clean sheet would be vital when they face the capital side.

"It was a very difficult match for us (against Kerala). We were tired towards the end. Defensively we are working to get better.

"They (Delhi) play very well. They have the attacking skills and they also want to win. Keeping a clean will be important, and in that way, we will be able to attack more fluently," he said.

The Spaniard conceded that Michael Soosairaj, who picked a hamstring injury in the last game, remains doubtful while the Men of Steel are also missing the services of Sergio Cidoncha.

"We have a few injuries and losing Sergio (Cidoncha) has been a big blow. We don't want to make any excuses and we will try to win every match. We need to win to get on top of the league table. I'm very happy with the team. We are working very hard."

The Jamshedpur assistant has also acknowledged his side's style of play that endorses more of short passes than long but stressed that the matchday strategy can vary.

"Having a style of play is very important. On the field, we like to play direct and win the second balls and try to attack on the counter. We play passing football and the players have to adapt as a team. Short passing is our style but sometimes, to win, you need to play long. So mixing short and long passing gives us the edge. We have a different strategy for different teams," he concluded.