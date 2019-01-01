ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur's Cesar Ferrando pleased with a point against FC Goa

Jamshedpur are fifth in the standings, one place below FC Goa...

Jamshedpur head coach Cesar Ferrando defended the performance of his team in the draw against FC Goa and stated that he is happy with a point.

The Men of Steel missed an opportunity to climb into the top four at the expense of fourth-placed of Goa and instead find themselves on the fifth spot.

"Every match is different. We played well in some phases of the match. I'm happy with one point. The next match will be like another final against ATK," Ferrando said.

"We can be happy for the moment but we had a chance to be in the top four. So we will continue to work very hard and try to win the next match."

Jamshedpur custodian Subrata Paula made a number of brilliant saves towards the end of the game to help his team pick up a point.

"My goalkeeper (Subrata Paul) made two to three very important saves. They had more ball possession. Sometimes you can play very well. Sometimes you have to defend. They pressed very well and we had to defend."

