ISL 2018-19: Free-kick king Manuel Lanzarote stars as ATK beat humdrum Jamshedpur

Two brilliant free-kicks by Manuel Lanzarote helps ATK move to fifth in the ISL standings...

ATK boosted their playoff hopes with a 2-1 win against Jamshedpur on Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Manuel Lanzarote fired two excellent free-kicks in the first half to help the hosts seal three points. ATK have equalled Jamshedpur's tally of 20 points from 14 matches in the ISL standings but will move up to fifth due to a batter head-to-head record over the Men of Steel.

Steve Coppell made three changes to the side that drew 1-1 against Kerala Blasters. Jayesh Rane, Andre Bikey and Kalu Uche were dropped to the bench as Everton Santos, Arnab Mondal and Manuel Lanzarote came into the starting XI.



Jamshedpur head coach Cesar Ferrando also made three alterations to the side that started in the 0-0 draw against FC Goa. Raju Gaikwad and Michael Soosairaj could not make it to the matchday squad as the former is nursing a hamstring strain and the former Chennai City midfielder is down with viral fever. They were replaced by Pratik Chowdhary in defence, Sumeet Passi in attack and Bikash Jairu on the left-wing.



ATK got off to a brilliant start as they drew first blood in the third minute through skipper Manuel Lanzarote. Edu Garcia was brought down by Dhanachandra Singh at the edge of the penalty box and Lanzarote produced a peach of a free-kick to give his side an early lead.



Jamshedpur started dominating possession after conceding early but a gritty ATK defence denied space to the likes of Farukh Choudhary and Sumeet Passi.



In the 33rd minute, it was deja vu as Lanzarote doubled ATK's lead in a similar manner to his opening goal. It was Dhanachandra who once again fouled Garcia just outside the penalty box and the former FC Goa midfielder pierced the net through a similar free-kick that beat Subrata Paul for the second time in the night.

More to follow...