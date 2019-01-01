Iran’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores his first goal for Brighton

Iran’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores his first goal for Brighton just 3 minutes into their fixture against Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old moved from Alkmaar in the to & Hove Albion on the English south coast last season after impressing in the Eredivisie Dutch league. He made 19 appearances in the Premier League for the Seagulls however failed to score a goal. On just his second appearance this season the winger netted with a nice strike beating Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale. Brighton went on to win the game 2-0 with Aaron Mooy also getting his first goal for Brighton.

Jahanbakhsh is only the third Iranian to ever score in the Premier League. He impressed during the World Cup in while representing and manager Graham Potter would like to see him cement his place in the side with more positive performances similar to this one today.