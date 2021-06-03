Inzaghi appointed as Conte's successor at Inter as Serie A champions fill coaching void

The Nerazzurri have moved quickly to bring in a that has spent the last four years with domestic rivals Lazio

Simone Inzaghi has been appointed as Inter's new manager on a two-year contract.

The Serie A champions found themselves in the market for a new coach after seeing Antonio Conte walk away on the back of a memorable title triumph.

Various candidates to fill that void were mooted, but Inzaghi - who has spent the last four years with Lazio - is the man to step into the dugout at San Siro.

What has been said?

Inter have said in a statement on the club's official website: "FC Internazionale Milano would like to welcome Simone Inzaghi to the club, as our new first team coach: the Italian manager has signed a two-year deal with the Nerazzurri."