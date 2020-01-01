Inter yet to agree loan extension with Manchester United for Sanchez - Marotta

The Serie A club hope to renew the Chilean's loan to cover the extended season, but have so far failed to reach an agreement

chief executive Beppe Marrotta says the club have yet to agree an extension to Alexis Sanchez’s loan from , which is due to expire next week.

The forward joined Antonio Conte’s side on a season-long loan at the end of the 2019 summer transfer window.

But with the coronavirus pandemic delaying the European football season by nearly three months, a fresh agreement is needed if Sanchez is to remain at San Siro beyond the end of the original deal and cover the club’s final 10 matches and campaign.

winger Victor Moses, who joined on a six-month loan from in January, is in a similar predicament.

meanwhile hope to extend Ivan Perisic’s loan from the Nerazzurri so he can feature in the German champions’ DFB-Pokal final against next weekend as well as their round of 16 second leg against Chelsea.

Marrotta says Inter remain in talks with all three clubs over loan extensions, but has revealed his frustration at how discussions are progressing.

“This is a great regulatory anomaly that needs to be resolved because we are still dealing with Chelsea and Manchester United today to try to extend their loans,” Marrotta told Sky Sports.

“It is not a beautiful thing. We are also dealing with Bayern Munich over Ivan Perisic.”

It was hoped that a return to , where he had thrived at before later joining Spanish giants , would give Sanchez a fresh start following his struggles at Manchester United.

However, the niggling injuries and loss of form that dogged Sanchez’s time at Old Trafford has followed him to Inter, where the 31-year-old has scored just once in 18 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed earlier this month that Sanchez would only be a squad player should he would return to Old Trafford. Though with reported wages of around £400,000 per week, the Red Devils may seek to move Sanchez on then have such an expensive asset sat on the substitutes bench.