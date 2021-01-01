Inter star Skriniar responds to transfer talk after links to Tottenham, Man Utd and Chelsea

The Slovakia international has seen a move away from San Siro mooted, but he claims to be ignoring any rumours

Milan Skriniar is aware of the speculation that has linked him with Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea, but the Inter defender claims to be paying no attention to rumours.

The commanding centre-half has seen a switch to the Premier League mooted for some time, with his talents said to be registering on recruitment radars heading towards the summer.

The 26-year-old is, however, happy at San Siro - with a Serie A title triumph taken in this season - and claims to be in no rush to explore options that are supposedly open to him.

What has been said?

Skriniar has told Sport Aktuality on the interest he is said to be attracting from afar: "There have been rumours, there are and there will be.

"However, I have never listened to or commented them.

"Of course, it will be no different after this season."

What does the future hold for Skriniar?

The Slovakia international is tied to a contract with Inter through to the summer of 2023.

He has no intention of breaking that agreement any time soon, with no change of scenery expected to be taken in during the next window.

Instead, Skriniar is looking to make a positive impression with his country at this summer's Euros before returning to aid a quest for more silverware in Milan next season.

He has added on his ambitions for the immediate future: "I want to enjoy this great feeling now, then I want to finish the season and prepare for the European Championship.

"Will I defend the title with the Inter shirt next year? Yes, of course."

