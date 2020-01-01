Inter make Giroud contract offer with Chelsea striker keen to move

The France striker has barely featured at Stamford Bridge this season and could swap west London for Milan in January

forward Olivier Giroud is eager to reunite with Antonio Conte at after receiving a contract offer from the Nerazzurri.

GIroud, 33, has been sparsely used by Frank Lampard over the course of the 2019-20 season.

The international has made just five Premier League appearances to date, failing to score a goal as Lampard has preferred Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi up front.

Goal can confirm that Inter, coached by ex-Chelsea boss Conte, have emerged as a likely destination for the striker, with a meeting taking place between Nerazzurri representatives and Giroud himself on Thursday.

Giroud received a contract offer until June 2022, and the Frenchman would welcome the chance for a new club following two years at Stamford Bridge.

Under the terms of the deal he would see his Chelsea wages matched, with an initial salary of €4 million (£3.4m/$4.4m) that will drop to €3.5m for the following two seasons.

Inter are yet to strike a deal with Chelsea over Giroud's transfer, while fellow Premier League clubs and have also been linked with his services so far in January.

Speaking of his charge, Lampard admitted on Monday that while no deal had yet been agreed, Giroud's sale was "something that could happen" in the current window.

"There's no update on Ollie, but I've spoken with him," Lampard said of the World Cup winner.

"If the conditions are that it's something he really wants to do and it works for the club, for me and the squad then it's something that could happen.

"But only when all of those bases are covered. So we'll see if we're there."

One person who would like to see Giroud move away is his national team coach, Didier Deschamps, who believes the striker needs regular playing time.

"He knows very well he cannot be content with so little time. That is not even speaking about France, that is just on him," Deschamps told Telefoot.

"It is up to him to see which destination he prefers or chooses.

Article continues below

"I spoke with Olivier during the last international camp [in November]. Even during the one before, he already knew what is best for him.

"Olivier is not happy at this moment, based on the little playing time he is getting. It is not his fault; he is suffering through the situation.

"It is up to him to decide in order to have the best sporting conditions on a daily basis at club level."