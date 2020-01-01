Inter eye €10m deal for Chelsea outcast Moses after Politano-Spinazzola swap deal is called off

Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte is eager to reunite with the Nigerian full-back at San Siro as he continues to strengthen his squad in the winter window

have set their sights on defender Victor Moses after a proposed exchange deal involving Matteo Politano and 's Leonardo Spinazzola failed to materialise.

Politano and Spinazzola had both reportedly undergone medicals this week, but negotiations fell through at the last minute.

The Nerazzurri had initially committed to signing Spinazzola on loan with the obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season, but attempted to change the terms of the agreement so that only an option to buy was included.

The two clubs failed to reach a final compromise and the deal has been abandoned as a result, with Roma looking to move on to alternative targets quickly as they aim to bring in cover for the injured Nicolo Zaniolo.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte is still determined to add another left-back to his ranks, and he has already asked Inter to make a move for Chelsea's Moses.

The 29-year-old was sent out on loan to for the 2019-20 season after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, but he was a regular in the team during Conte's two-year spell at the club.

Goal has learned that Chelsea are likely to demand €10 million (£9m/$11m) for Moses, who has returned to west London for a sit down with the club and his representatives.

Blues striker Olivier Giroud is also thought to be closing in on a move to San Siro, and is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Italian club after agreeing on personal terms.

However, talks with the Frenchman are likely to stall after Inter's setback with Roma, as they now look to negotiate an additional deal for Moses.

The Nerazzurri have already wrapped up a transfer for one Premier League star this month, with Manchester United defender Ashley Young arriving in Milan on Friday ahead of a €1.5 million switch.

Conte admitted earlier this week that Inter are short on funds, but they are attempting to arrange a number of cut-price deals in order to boost their title bid.

It has been reported that Inter have also tabled a £13 million ($17m) bid for Christian Eriksen, but manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is unaware of such an offer.

Meanwhile, Conte is currently preparing his squad for a crucial meeting with Leece in the Italian top flight on Sunday, as they look to close the two-point gap on league leaders .