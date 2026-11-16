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Donny Afroni

Inter boss Cristian Chivu humbly rejects Jose Mourinho comparisons after scooping Serie A Coach of the Year award

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Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu has been officially recognised as the best manager in Italy after being presented with the prestigious Panchina d'Oro award for the 2025-26 campaign. Despite the accolade, the former defender was quick to distance himself from comparisons to legendary figure Jose Mourinho.

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Chivu stays grounded despite Panchina d'Oro win

Chivu has officially established himself as one of the elite tactical minds in European football after securing the Panchina d'Oro for the 2025/26 season. The Inter manager claimed the top prize with 16 votes out of 43, edging out Como’s Cesc Fabregas and Atalanta veteran Gian Piero Gasperini. However, despite joining an illustrious list of winners that includes the likes of Antonio Conte, Chivu was remarkably modest when reporters brought up the names of Inter greats who came before him.

"I think about the opportunity, the club that had faith in me and the boys and what good I have done in all these years. I am trying to maintain a high level and an important standard for our club and for Italian football in Europe," Chivu said, as quoted by TUTTOmercatoWEB. The Romanian coach emphasized the need for stability within the club environment, noting that the Nerazzurri have found their rhythm after years of building. "You lose and it's a tragedy, you win and there's exaltation: you need to find balance, we as a club have found it for a while," he added.

Rejecting the Special One comparisons

The comparison to Mourinho was inevitable given Chivu's history as a player under the Portuguese tactician during the historic 2010 treble campaign. Mourinho was notably the last foreign manager to win the Panchina d'Oro while leading Inter, but Chivu was adamant that he is not yet in the same conversation as his former mentor. The Inter boss admitted that such talk makes him uncomfortable given the disparity in their respective trophy cabinets at this stage of his coaching career.

"Being compared to Mourinho for me is too much, it puts me in embarrassment, he is a great and I have just started. I hope to have a piece of what he has won, I would be a happy man and I would be a happier coach than now," Chivu stated.

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The battle for the Scudetto

With Inter frequently labelled as the runaway favorites for the Serie A title, Chivu was asked if the Nerazzurri are truly without rivals when playing at their peak. The manager expressed a distaste for such labels, suggesting that the path from expectations to actual results is fraught with difficulty. He believes that the team must continue to prove their worth on the pitch rather than relying on their reputation as the strongest side in the division.

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"I don't like certain labels, it's too easy to talk about an ultra-favorite Inter that must win. No, Inter must do what it has always done in recent years, with the results and consistency it has had in Italy and Europe. But it needs to be demonstrated, from words to deeds the road is long and the line is thin, we all see what the difference is between a lost game, a tragedy, then you win two and there is exaltation. We need to find balance, we as a club have found it for a while," Chivu explained.

Focusing on the upcoming schedule

When questioned about which opponents he fears most in the race for the Scudetto, Chivu remained defiant, insisting that his side only needs to worry about their own performances. He dismissed the idea of fearing other teams, instead focusing on the internal motivation required to stay at the top. This mindset is expected to carry Inter through a grueling winter period that features a congested fixture list leading up to the end of the calendar year.

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"I don't fear anyone, it's not part of my mentality. We must look at ourselves, be competitive game by game being aware that no one gives you anything for free. We must try to always be the best version of ourselves," Chivu noted. "I expect to start again from where we left off: a good rhythm, balance, aggression and quality. I expect a team that will try to bring it home or to conclude a series of many games from this weekend to the 22nd of December."

Written byDonny Afroni

News writer

I started my career in journalism in 2000, mainly covering legal matters, crime, politics and social issues at first. However, amidst that work, I always looked to cover sports activities as well, particularly football, a sport I have loved and played since childhood.

In 2002, I joined Harian Terbit focusing on general sports coverage, before eventually moving to GOAL in 2009, which allowed my love for football to be properly unleashed. 

Fields of expertise
Premier League and LaLiga

Indonesian players abroad

International football

Unforgettable moment

Witnessing the final six major Persirakatan matches at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta when PSMS Medan faced Persib Bandung and Persebaya Surabaya faced PSM Makassar in 1986 as a child. Besides the feeling of happiness with the atmosphere created in the stadium, there was also a feeling of fear, as many objects were thrown from above.

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