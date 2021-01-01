Inter can dominate Italy and Europe under Conte, claims Hakimi

With their first Scudetto for a decade in the bag, the Morocco winger sees no reason why the Nerazzurri cannot go on to conquer the continent

Achraf Hakimi believes that Inter can create a dynasty of domestic and international success under Antonio Conte's guidance, after they ended Juventus' decade-long reign at the Serie A summit.

The Nerazzurri won their first Scudetto since 2010 earlier this month under the ex-Bianconeri legend's hand, ending his former club's extensive tenure as champions of Italy.

The result means that Inter will be the club to beat next term, but the Morocco international does not feel that their crown will be a once-in-a-lifetime success, arguing that their manager's vision could pave the way for a period of dominance at home and abroad.

What did Hakimi say?

"The ambition, the project and Conte's words are what convinced me to join," the 22-year-old told Sportweek, having arrived at San Siro from Real Madrid last year.

"He called to tell me he wanted me. He asked me what I saw and and wanted in my future, then he explained how we would play. It made me feel important.

"Here, there is a project that begins with Conte, with his young players. If it continues, we will be able to open a cycle that will lead us to dominate in both Italy and Europe."

Modern mixed fortunes for Nerazzurri

Since Inter last lifted the Champions League in 2010, with a triumph over Bayern Munich, they have struggled to capture the heights they once scaled when it has come to continental football.

They saw quarter-final and round-of-16 exits over the following two seasons, before enduring a six-term absence from Europe's biggest competition owing to underpar domestic form.

Last season, they did reach the final of the Europa League under Conte, but were outgunned by Sevilla in Cologne, losing a 3-2 thriller.

