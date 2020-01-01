Inter boss Conte happy to land Sanchez from Man Utd after 'worst moment' of career

The manager believes that his club are being rewarded for their faith in the Chilean forward.

Antonio Conte was delighted to welcome the imminent news of Alexis Sanchez's permanent transfer to after helping the forward recover from "the worst moment of his career".

Inter are set to announce the deal for Sanchez from on a three-year contract on Thursday, though the move was revealed prior to their clash with beat .

The international endured a dismal 18-month spell at Old Trafford before leaving United on loan at the start of this season, recovering both form and fitness at San Siro.

Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed the situation regarding Sanchez's future in a media interview prior to the Getafe match on Wednesday.

Later on Wednesday, Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also confirmed the impending move after his side advanced past LASK in the Europa League.

And speaking after a 2-0 win that sent Inter through to the last eight, the transfer had raised head coach Conte's spirits.

"I think the Sanchez transfer is a very good move by the club," Conte told Sky Italia. "Considering the conditions in which we managed to get Alexis, it was a really good transfer.

"The club deserve credit because he came at the worst moment of his career. He arrived after two difficult years when he was really struggling at United and then got injured with us.

"We took the time to get him back on track, so it is only right for Inter to enjoy it and reap the rewards of that effort."

Sanchez was a second-half substitute against Getafe in what had been set to be the final match of his loan stint.

Former United striker Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring before half-time, with Christian Eriksen clinching progress to the quarter-finals with a late second goal.

With his goal, Lukaku reached 30 on the season and joined an exclusive club of Inter strikers.

Diego Milito and Ronaldo are the only other players to have scored 30 goals in a season for Inter over the last 30 campaigns.

Inter will now face either or in the last eight in Dusseldorf, on Monday.