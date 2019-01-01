Injury concern for Neymar as Brazil star limps out of Nigeria friendly

Neymar could be set for a spell on the sidelines after the forward limped out of the Selecao's friendly with .

The star lasted just 12 minutes of the international friendly in Singapore before suffering an injury to his left thigh.

He was pictured icing the injury once he made his way to the bench, suggesting the world's most expensive footballer may have to miss matches over the next few weeks.

Neymar has already spent time out out of the PSG team this season, with the 27-year-old left out by Thomas Tuchel as he resolved his future during the opening weeks of the campaign.

The former Santos man made no secret of his desire to leave Parc des Princes during the summer transfer window, but no deal could be agreed for him to return to two years on from his departure from Camp Nou.

were also reportedly keen on bringing Neymar back to , but he is set to remain with the champions until the summer of 2020 at least.

