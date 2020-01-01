ISL coaches quiz: Test your knowledge with our 'Sharp Minds' challenge!

The ISL has seen great many coaches come and go. How much do you know about them?

One of the managers from last season, Owen Coyle, has taken over after leading to the final last time around.

So, this time around we have for you a quiz on the numerous luminaries who have coached in the (ISL).

This edition of Goal 's 'Sharp Minds' quiz is for the fans who were tuned into the ISL in the six years of its existence.

As we see football take a backseat among the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, here's your chance to while away some time.

We will bring you a set of 10 questions, a mixture of easy and tough ones, every week on Indian football. Try answering them on your own (without googling, we hope) and see how much you know about Indian football.

Share your scores with others and showboat. The latest edition of Sharp Minds is right here. Have fun.

NOTE : You are welcome to contact us through social media, if you need any clarification on the answers. We will try, to the best of our abilities, to explain.