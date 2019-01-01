India Women's National Team: Eves record massive 5-2 victory against Hong Kong

Maymol Rocky's side started positively on foreign shores in their first of twin friendlies against the East Asian outfit...

Hong Kong were defeated 2-5 by India in the first of two international women's friendlies in Hong Kong on Monday.



Dangmei Grace (6', 22'), Sanju Yadav (45'), Sumithra Kamaraj (82') and Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi (83') pumped in the goals for India. Cheung Wai Ki (17’) and Chung Pui Ki (70') found the net for the home side.



Grace, who plies her trade at KRYPHSA FC, latched onto Indumathi Kathiresan's through ball early on to break the deadlock.



Brisbane Roar's Wai Ki equalised matters but the 22-year-old Grace restored India's lead after combining well with Anju Tamang within five minutes.



Yadav headed in Dalima Chibber's cross to give India a two-goal cushion going into the break.







20-year-old defender Pui Ki wandered ahead and made it 2-3 from a corner kick, leaving the Indian defenders found wanting from the set-piece.



However, second-half substitute Pyari Xaxa fed Kamaraj in the danger area. The Indira Gandhi Academy midfielder made no mistake as she scored her maiden international senior goal.



The final nail in the coffin came moments later as Yadav turned provided for Ratanbala who sealed the deal for India.



The Maymol Rocky-coached side play Hong Kong again on Wednesday, 23 January before flying off to Indonesia.



INDIA XI: Aditi Chauhan (C) (GK); Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Dalima Chhibber, Jabamani Tudu; Sangita Basfore, Sanju Yadav, Indumathi Kathiresan; Ratanbala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Anju Tamang.