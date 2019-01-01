Indian National Football Team: Know Your Rivals - UAE
QUICK FACTS
Country: United Arab Emirates
FIFA Ranking: 79
Nickname: The Whites (Al-Abyad)
Last match played: UAE 1-1 Bahrain (5 January 2018)
Coach: Alberto Zaccheroni
TEAM PROFILE
Even before the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had a professional domestic structure, they had managed to make it to the FIFA World Cup, in 1990. They had lost all their games but did score against eventual champions West Germany.
It has been quite the journey since then. They have qualified for each and every edition of the Asian Cup in which they have taken part barring 2000. Their best finish was as runners-up in 1996, coincidentally the last time they hosted it. They lost out to Saudi Arabia in the final on penalties at the Al Nahyan Stadium.
Furthermore, the Emiratis managed a
Regionally, UAE have won the Gulf Cup only twice - 2007 and 2013. They could have added a third to their cabinet twelve months ago but lost to Oman to settle for their fourth second-placed finish in the tournament's history.
Leading the charge into the Asian Cup will be one of the more revered Italian coaches - Alberto Zaccheroni, who has been there and done that with Japan in 2011. The 65-year-old has also been at the helm of affairs at Juventus and both Milan clubs, winning a scudetto in 1999, making him one of the more high-profile names in this edition of the Asian Cup.
RECENT PERFORMANCES
Ever since Zaccheroni's appointment in October 2017, Al Abyad
Results under the Italian include defeats to Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, Gabon and Kuwait days before their Asian Cup opener against Bahrain. In their last game before the tournament, the hosts looked far from inspiring as they had succumbed nearly to a loss, only for Ahmed Khalil to come off the bench and equalise from the spot.
However, the UAE did manage to hold Bolivia in November, who
LESSONS FROM THE PAST
Most recent meetings include twin games in 2011, which served as qualification for the 2014 World Cup. UAE won their home leg 3-0 with Ismail Al Hammadi, in the current squad, scoring one. Jeje Lalpekhlua helped himself to a goal back in New Delhi as the game ended 2-2 - the only ever draw between these two sides.
The highest margin of victory for UAE remains a 5-0 thrashing in 2011 and for India is a 3-0 win in 1988. They have faced each other once previously in the Asian Cup finals, in 1984 when the UAE won 2-0.
|H-2-H
|GAMES
|IND WINS
|DRAWS
|UAE WINS
|GOALS (IND)
|GOALS (UAE)
|GD [IND]
|WIN % [IND]
|IND v UAE
|11
|2
|1
|8
|7
|24
|-17
|18.18 %
TEAM COMBINATION
Omar Abdulrahman is being sorely missed by UAE. 'Amoory' could have proved to be the link between the midfield and forwards but the 2016 Asian Player of the Year is sidelined with an ACL injury.
Against Bahrain, Ahmed Khalil did not start but he converted from the spot after coming on in the second half in his 100th appearance.
In attack, UAE largely
PLAYERS TO LOOK OUT FOR
Ali Mabkhout: 2015 Asian Cup's top scorer Ali Mabkhout, with 46 international goals is 7 strikes away from overtaking UAE's all-time record goalscorer Adnan Al Talyani. He showed glimpses of superior attacking nous during the game against Bahrain and will be desperate to convert against India.
Ahmed
Khalid
FULL SQUAD
|
Position
|UAE squad for Asian Cup 2019
|Goalkeepers
|Khalid Eisa (Al Ain), Ali Khaseif (Al Jazira), Mohamed Al Shamsi (Al Wahda)
|Defenders
|Mohamed Ahmed (Al Ain), Ismail Ahmed (Al Ain), Khalifa Al Hammadi (Al Jazira), Fares Juma (Al Jazira), Khalifa Mubarak (Al Nasr), Al Hassan Saleh (Al-Sharjah), Walid Abbas (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai)
|Midfielders
|Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Amer Abdulrahman (Al Ain), Mohamed Abdulrahman (Al Ain), Khalfan Mubarak (Al Jazira), Majed Hassan (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai), Ismail Al Hammadi (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai), Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Khamis Esmail (Al Wasl), Saif Rashid (Sharjah)
|Forwards
|Ali Mabkhout (Al Jazira), Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai), Ismail Matar (Al Wahda), Mohammad
