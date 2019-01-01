Sridarth nets a hattrick as India U15s beat Bangkok Glass FC 4-2

Bibiano Fernandes’ boys are off to a flying start in their preparatory trip in Thailand…

The U15 side registered a 4-2 win over Bangkok Glass FC in their first of four preparatory matches in on Tuesday.

Sridarth’s hat-trick (13’, 47’, 79’) and a goal from Shubho Paul (68’) helped the colts register a comfortable win. Wondsakorn Thongsuphim (20'), Sahatsawat Pourongpaipoj (22') scored the two goals for Bangkok Glass.

Sridarth broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 13th minute of the match with a perfect header from Sibajit Singh’s corner.

The home side came back strongly after the initial setback and took the lead within just eight minutes as Wongsakorn and Sahatsawat put their team in front.

The Indians were too hot to handle in the second half as Sridarth completed his brace and restored parity in the match from Shubho’s through ball in just the second minute after the restart.

In the 68th minute, India were in front once again as Shubho Paul slotted the ball home from Himanshu Jhingra’s assist. Sridarth then completed his hat-trick and sealed the fate of the match in the 79th minute by scoring from the penalty spot after Shubho was brought down inside the box.

India are preparing for the AFC U16 Championship qualifiers which starts in September 2019. The colts are scheduled to play three more matches in against Muang Thong FC (August 4), Chonburi (August 6) and Assumption United FC (August 9).

India XI: Aman Sahani; Paogoumang, Amandeep, Sridarth, Maheson Singh, Anish Mazumder, Taison Singh, Pritam Meetei, Shubho Paul (Lalthangliana 84'), Satvik Sharma (55' Yoihenba Meitei), Sibajit Singh (65' Himanshu Jangra).