Igor Stimac names 35-member preliminary squad for friendlies against Oman and UAE

NorthEast United's Ashutosh Mehta, Hyderabad's Akash Mishra among the new names included in the preliminary India squad...

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac has named a preliminary 35-man squad for the national team which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this month.

India will play their first friendly match against Oman on March 25 and then the second one against UAE on March 29 in Dubai. The camp and friendlies will be crucial for India coach Igor Stimac to assess his squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June.

Some new faces like NorthEast United's Mashoor Sheeref, Ashutosh Mehta, Hyderabad FC's Akash Mishra and Kerala Blasters' Jeakson Singh and Rahul KP have been named by Stimac in the preliminary squad.

35-man Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Prabir Das, Mashoor Shereef.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rahul KP, Hitesh Sharma, Farukh Choudhary.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.