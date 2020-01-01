I-League matches to be played behind closed doors
Comments()
Anselm Noronha/Goal
All remaining I-League matches are set to be played behind closed doors amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Goal has learnt.
League leaders Mohun Bagan confirmed their second I-League title with a win against Aizawl last week but still has four games left to play, including a Kolkata derby which will be played behind closed doors, as Goal reported earlier.
In view of the prevailing Corona virus pandemic and the alert issued by our central government and WHO it will be wise to avoid being a part of crowds at stadiums.@IndianFootball @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia @ILeagueOfficial #CoronavirusPandemic #CoronaOutbreak #coronavirus @WHO— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) March 13, 2020