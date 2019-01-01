India international calendar 2019: Upcoming fixtures for men's, women's and age-group teams

The Blue Tigers have already played in the Asian Cup while the women's team prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers...

The year 2019 will bring many challenges to all of India's national teams across both men's and women's category and age-groups brackets.



The senior men's team participated in the 2019 Asian Cup in UAE in January. The Blue Tigers were knocked out in the first round itself, which led to the departure of head coach Stephen Constantine, who also filled in a similar role for the U23 side.



While the governing body for the game in the country, the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) continues to search the next manager for the seniors, Derrick Pereira has been installed as the head coach of the U23 side.



The joint qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup begins in September for India. It is also a big year for the Indian Eves who eye progression into the third round of 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.



Goal takes a look at the matches the India teams play in 2019:



January





MEN'S SENIOR TEAM:



Asian Cup 2019 Group Stage: 6 January: Thailand 1-4 India



Asian Cup 2019 Group Stage: 10 January: India 0-2 UAE



Asian Cup 2019 Group Stage: 14 January: India 0-1 Bahrain



WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:



Friendly: 21 January: Hong Kong 2-5 India



Friendly: 23 January: Hong Kong 0-1 India



Friendly: 27 January: Indonesia 0-3 India



Friendly: 30 January: Indonesia 0-2 India



MEN'S U16 TEAM:



Tri-Nation Series: 8 January: UAE U16 3-3 India U16



Tri-Nation Series: 12 January: India U16 0-4 Saudia Arabia U16



Friendly: 15 January: UAE U16 2-0 India U16



Friendly: 19 January: India U16 2-1 Shabab Al-Ahli U16



Friendly: 21 January: India U16 5-1 Al-Wasl U16

