‘Incredible’ Mahrez lauded as the best Premier League player after Manchester City heroics

The Algeria star inspired the Premier League leaders back to winning ways with his double at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday

Former Manchester City defender Andy Morrison has described Riyad Mahrez as the best player in the Premier League presently after he scored two goals in City's 5-2 victory over Southampton.

Mahrez restored the Citizens' lead in the 40th minute after James Ward-Prowse cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne's opener at the Etihad Stadium.

Shortly after the restart, the Algeria captain gave the hosts a 4-1 lead with his ninth Premier League goal of the season as Pep Guardiola’s men bounced back from Sunday’s derby loss against Manchester United.

Morrison, who is currently a fan ambassador for Man City, rated Mahrez’s recent performances and he stated he is not getting much attention.

"I hope he gets the recognition, there’s still a long way to go in the season. He’s been in that patch over the last few months but you don't hear people talk about it,” Morrison told the club website.

"He has been incredible over the last few months, there’s not a better player in the Premier league at this moment in time and across Europe that's producing what he is every single week."

Guardiola, meanwhile, was pleased to see De Bruyne and Mahrez back on the scoresheet and he hopes they maintain their influential displays as they chase the league title.

"It's important for Kevin and Riyad to score goals. We need them. Now it's rest and then Fulham. It's one game at a time. There are nine games left. Games like today are so difficult and so tough,” Guardiola added.

The triumph extended Manchester City's dominance at the top of the Premier League table to 68 points after 29 matches, with a 14-point lead above second-placed Manchester United who have a game in hand.

Next up for Guardiola's men is a league trip to Fulham on Saturday and Mahrez will be focused on stretching his tally of nine goals and four assists in 23 league appearances.