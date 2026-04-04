In the wake of the Morocco-Senegal crisis… Africa is changing forever

Football on the African continent is no longer what it used to be… This is how the Spanish newspaper *AS* began its account of an unprecedented crisis that has shaken the foundations of African football. The events that unfolded in the final minutes of the recent Africa Cup of Nations final did not end with the referee’s whistle, but have turned into a fierce legal battle between Senegal and Morocco, which has reached the courts and remains unresolved to this day.

The newspaper explained that the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s acceptance of Senegal’s appeal has brought the case into a new phase of complexity, with both sides awaiting a final ruling that will determine the identity of the champion.

Although the anticipated decision may bring a legal end to the crisis, its impact on the public and the media looks set to continue, given the sharp division in opinion.

In a statement reflecting the extent of the tension, a Moroccan journalist said – during an interview conducted on the sidelines of the friendly match between Morocco and Ecuador – that what had happened was “long overdue”, adding: “It shouldn’t have come to this. Senegal withdrew, and Morocco should have been crowned champions at that moment. That is simply the truth.”

A conflict that goes beyond the pitch

The crisis is no longer merely a sporting dispute between two national teams; it has begun to take on broader dimensions that threaten to drag new parties into the circle of tension. The newspaper revealed that the Moroccan Football Federation is already considering lodging a complaint against the French Football Federation, over its decision to allow the Senegalese team to celebrate during a friendly match held in Saint-Denis.

Video: An absurd scene... Moroccan and Senegalese celebrations of the Africa Cup of Nations on the same night

Video: Another celebration in front of the fans... Senegal parades the Africa Cup of Nations trophy for the second time

This escalation reflects the complexity of the issue, which is no longer confined to the controversial final but has spread to the international football scene and even to some bodies involved in organising major tournaments, foremost among them the World Cup.

According to the report, the tension has become palpable within the African football community, at a time when many players have chosen to remain silent to avoid getting involved in a sensitive issue that directly affects the future of the game on the continent.

In concluding its report, the newspaper emphasised that the final say has not yet been decided, and that the final decision will have an impact that goes beyond simply crowning a champion; it will mark a decisive turning point in the history of African football, which is striving to match its European and South American counterparts, but which continues to be hampered by conflicts that cast a heavy shadow over its development.