In pictures: Bayern stars surprise Kompany after the Real Madrid clash

Bayern Munich’s players arranged a surprise for their Belgian coach, Vincent Kompany, after the Bavarians’ 2-1 win at Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The first leg was played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, with the return fixture scheduled for next Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich’s official X account later shared photos from a training session, captioning them, “A surprise celebration for Vincent Kompany.”

The post explained that the players, club president Herbert Hainer and the management had organised a surprise birthday celebration for the Belgian coach.





The Belgian coach described the victory over Real Madrid as “just the first half of a long match”, adding after the game: “There is no room for big celebrations or complete satisfaction; we must prepare thoroughly for the decisive leg at the Allianz Arena.”

He praised the side’s fighting spirit and quality, which built a comfortable lead, yet warned that Madrid could still strike at any moment and urged sharper defending and clinical finishing.



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