In-form Samuel Kalu earns high praise from Bordeaux coach Eric Bedouet

The Nigeria winger seems to have regain his early-season form, having inspired the Ligue 1 side in recent weeks

Bordeaux coach Eric Bedouet has hailed the progression of Samuel Kalu, stating that the young wideman keeps getting ‘better’.

Kalu's latest match-winning contribution to his side was providing the only goal of the game to Andreas Cornelius as they defeated Dijon over the weekend.

The skillful Nigeria winger has had a hand in four [three goals, one assist] of Bordeaux's last five goals, and looked to have recaptured his early-season form.

However, Bedouet believes his work off the pitch is impacting his game.

“The more he plays, the better he is,” Eric Bedouet told 20minutes.fr.

“He’s doing us a lot of good right now after we worked a lot with him to make the right choices, individual or collective in the final third.

“He is still a young player who is learning. He’s a little behind in terms of language as he speaks mostly English but he integrates well with the squad.

“He also laughs a lot at what he understands. He is really a very good person.”

Veteran Bordeaux forward, Jimmy Briand also hailed the 21-year-old’s contributions.

“He is really doing us a lot of good right now. He’s still a young player who learns very well,” Briand added.

Since switching Belgian top-flight side Gent for Bordeaux, Kalu has played 16 Ligue 1 games, with three goals to his credit.

He will hope to continue carrying the 10th-placed side when they play Strasbourg on Saturday.