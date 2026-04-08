The second half of Wednesday’s LaLiga clash between Barcelona and visitors Atlético Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou was rocked by a controversial incident that instantly sparked debate among fans and pundits alike.

In the 54th minute, Atlético goalkeeper Juan Musso played the ball from a goal kick to defender Marc Poblet, who was standing just inside the six-yard box. Poblet then caught the pass with his hand before continuing to play the ball, much to the astonishment of the spectators.

Read also

After a heated row, Arbeloa forces Real Madrid star to apologise to his team-mates.

A new front: Trump calls for transgender players to be banned from the World Cup.

Egypt’s group… Iran reveals its alternative plan to participate in the World Cup.

The incident provoked immediate protests from several Barcelona players, yet Romanian referee István Kovács stood firm, declining to award a penalty. Neither he nor the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) team initiated a review, despite the clear handball.

Blaugrana defender Pau Cubarsi was then dismissed late in the first half for a challenge on Rojiblancos forward Giuliano Simeone, who was through on goal.

Julian Álvarez then curled in a superb free-kick to give Atlético a 1-0 lead at the interval, leaving the hosts facing an uphill task in the second half of this quarter-final first leg.