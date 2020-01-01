'I'm the captain and I love this club' - Aubameyang dismisses Arsenal exit rumours

The Gabon international squashed several reports linking him with a move away from the Emirates Stadium ahead of Monday's Cup game

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has dismissed rumours surrounding his future by restating his commitment to the club.

Aubameyang is currently the Gunners' top scorer this season with 15 goals in 25 games in all competitions but their dip in form has reportedly cast doubt over his future.

With the January transfer window in full swing, the 30-year-old who has one-and-a-half years left on his contract has been linked with a move to , among interest from other European sides.

After helping Arsenal end their winless run in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over on January 2, the Gabonese forward hopes fans' can maintain the momentum of their support for the team.

"I really hope that you were proud of us after the United game. I’m sure you can see what we’re trying to do on the pitch, that you can see improvement in our performances and now it has materialised with a deserved win on Wednesday," Aubameyang wrote in the matchday programme.

“The atmosphere was exceptional. When you are on the pitch and you feel the crowd roaring after every run, every tackle, every duel and after every chance, it gives you such a boost mentally. The Emirates felt like a fortress.

“You were our 12th man and I felt like Manchester United could have played for hours and they would have never scored. I really hope it will be like that until the end of the season. All together, we can have a great 2020! We need to be united more than ever.

“I would also like to react to some of the rumours that are going around about me in the media. People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in!

“I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top where it belongs.”