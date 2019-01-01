'I'm still here,' declares Satiananthan after guiding Selangor to quarter-finals

Selangor ended the Malaysia group stage in style, topping Group D and qualifying for the knockout stage with a 2-0 away win over Felda United.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Needing only a draw from the matchday six encounter to secure their quarter-final spot, B. Satiananthan's charges opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Ifedayo Olusegun's 16th minute strike, before sealing the win through Khyril Muhymeen Zambri's 73rd-minute header goal.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, the Selangor boss remarked that his team was the deserved winner, having taken advantage of the group standings.

"We deserved to win. Sure, Felda controlled the first 10 minutes and Hadin (Felda winger and captain Hadin Azman) got past our defence a little too easily.

"But we maintained our discipline and controlled the game after scoring the opening goal. Felda had to play because they needed to win [to qualify to the quarter-final], and they could not play their usual game of defending and counter-attacking.

"In the second half they did create chances but couldn't make them count, while he had more possession and more importantly, did not concede any goals. I'm still in it ( )," remarked the former Felda coach.

He is however slightly concerned over his players' condition ahead of their coming quarter-final tie, against Group C runners up . The first leg will be played in Ipoh this Sunday, while the second leg will take place the following Sunday.

"He [winger Syazwan Zainon] is never, never, never fit. He earlier went off on national team duties to come back injured, but I had no choice but to field him. He played with a handicap, but still did well and I was surprised that he lasted 70 minutes.

"And I'm hoping that Sandro (recovering attacker Sandro da Silva) can recover in time within these next four days. Perak are a strong team and I need to assess the players' conditions after playing on artificial turf tonight... Endrick (midfielder Endrick dos Santos) and Muhymeen both had a pull. Only after talking to our medical team can I start planning for the match. If I have to bring President's Cup (U-21) players along, I will," said the 61-year old trainer.

