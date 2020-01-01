'I'm hungry to deliver more goals' - Orji vows after inspiring Linkopings to victory with brace

The Nigerian forward was on target twice for the Swedish side as they defeated their visitors in Sunday's women's top-flight opener

Ebere Orji has expressed her delight following her fine scoring start for Linkopings after a 3-0 victory over Vaxjo in their Damallsvenskan opening match of the season on Sunday.

The 27-year-old made an impactful Damallsvenskan debut for Olof Unogard's team since arriving from Umea in February and scored a brace to hand her side a winning start this term.

Before the tie, she featured in the triumphs over Eskilstuna United and Orebro and went on to open the scoring in the 14th minute.

More teams

The international further created a penalty from the spot which was converted by Frida Maanum in the 24th minute before she sealed the victory in the 32nd minute at Linkoping Arena.

Despite being taken off in the 81st minute, she won the Player of the Match as a reward for her fantastic contributions in the victory and is pledging to keep up her good showing in front of goal.

"I appreciate God for the victory and my contributions against Vaxjo," Orji told Goal.

"As a team, we really performed well and worked hard to get our goals early in the match. It was a team effort and I'm glad to see that we started the season very well.

"I played a very important role in the victory as a striker and I actually did my best to make sure we won the game. I am happy at the club and also felt welcomed and special as well.

"I'm grateful for the [Player of the Match] award and it made me feel proud of my contributions in the match. I give God all the glory for that and also my teammates for the support.

Article continues below

"We are in good shape as a team and I'm very keen to keep giving my best and also hungry to deliver more goals to help the team go far this season.

"To the fans, they should expect more good results and goals from me this season."

The win puts Linkopings in the second position on the Damallsvenskan log with three points and she will hope to continue with her fine form against Vittsjö GIK in Hässleholm on July 5.