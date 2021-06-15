'I'm fine - under the circumstances' - Eriksen offers update on his condition following collapse with Denmark
Christian Eriksen has delivered a first public message since his collapse during Denmark's Euro 2020 date with Finland, with the Inter playmaker offering an update on his condition.
He has posted on social media: "Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.
"I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.
"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark."
More to follow...