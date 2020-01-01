'I'm an Arsenal man' - Free agent Wilshere says he would never join Tottenham

The midfielder is a free agent after leaving West Ham but there is one club whose call he could never return

Free agent midfielder Jack Wilshere has insisted he would never be able to move to .

Wilshere came up through 's academy and spent 10 years as a part of the first-team set-up with the Gunners, making 197 total appearances.

Though he marked himself as one of 's most promising talents, Wilshere did not completely fulfill his potential with Arsenal due to a host of injury issues.

He joined West Ham in 2018 but his time with the Hammers was also blighted by injuries, as he managed only 19 appearances over two seasons – including just six Premier League starts.

West Ham ended Wilshere's £100,000-a-week contract early in October, making the 28-year-old a free agent.

Though Wilshere is still without a club, he told the Super 6 podcast that his Arsenal ties would make any move to their north London rivals impossible.

When asked if he would ever consider a move to Tottenham, Wilshere responded: "I love [head coach Jose] Mourinho, I think he's an unbelievable coach... But I couldn't do it."

Wilshere went on to express doubt over whether he'd ever be in a position to turn down an approach from Spurs.

"They wouldn't have me!" he said. "But I don't think I could do it. It's not as if Arsenal got rid of me and kicked me out and there is bad feeling, they offered me a deal and I wanted to try something else. I'm an Arsenal man."

Wilshere spoke about his future with the BBC in October, saying that he is training with friends in a local park while waiting to decide his next move.

The midfielder said he is open to playing in a number of different countries and insisted he still has plenty of football left in his legs.

"It is important to find a club where I am going to play, be an important player and be happy. I don't want to rush into anything. It has to be the right team in the right country," Wilshere said. "I am open to Europe or wherever.

"People forget I am 28. Everyone thinks I am 30 or 31, probably because I started when I was 16. That is 12 years ago, which is a long time in football."