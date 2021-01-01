African All Stars

'Iheanacho is making Nigeria proud' - Twitter reacts to Leicester City star's heroics in FA Cup

The 24-year-old played a crucial role in sending Brendan Rodgers' men into the final of the domestic cup with his goalscoring contribution

Social media has been awash with praise for Kelechi Iheanacho after his match-winning goal for Leicester City in their 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Southampton.

The 55th-minute goal fired the Foxes into their first FA Cup final since 1969, where they will play Chelsea on May 15. 

Sunday's goalscoring heroics was Iheanacho's 14th goal in the tournament after he scored a brace in last month's quarter-final win against Manchester United. 

Across all competitions this season, the Super Eagle has scored 15 goals for Leicester City and football enthusiasts have reacted to his contribution in front of goal. 

