Iheanacho ‘happy’ at Leicester City despite lack of playing time

The 23-year-old Nigeria international has maintained he has no intention of quitting the King Power Stadium outfit

Kelechi Iheanacho has insisted he is happy at despite his lack of playing time.

The Super Eagles striker only made his first Premier League appearance last weekend against as a second-half substitute, where he delivered a man-of-the-match performance.

The 23-year-old set up Jamie Vardy for the Foxes’ equaliser before grabbing the match-winner with his last-minute effort to help secure a 2-1 victory for his side in the encounter.

This season, the former man has been limited to three appearances across all competitions and scored in each of the outings.

Iheanacho has recently been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium to Premier League rivals .

The forward has, however, maintained his readiness to continue with the Foxes and hopes to get more playing time under manager Brendan Rodgers.

“No I am happy here, everyone is happy. The manager is a top manager who is friendly to everyone,” Iheanacho said, as per Daily Mail.

“I don't see the reason why anyone could want to leave. I think he gives everyone chances, there are a lot of games coming up.

“I believe in myself if I get the chance. It happens in football, sometimes you can face trying times or sometimes you can play.

“It is a time I have to face in my life and just have to keep going. I just have to keep my confidence and be strong.”

Iheanacho will hope to get a starting role in Leicester’s next league game against on Wednesday.