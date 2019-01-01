2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Pronay Halder, Jobby Justin excluded as Igor Stimac trims India squad for Oman, Qatar test

Six players have been now excluded from an initial list of 34 probables selected for the games in Guwahati and Doha next month...

head coach Igor Stimac has narrowed down his squad to 28 players for the upcoming twin 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign games in September 2019.



Salam Ranjan Singh, Anwar Ali (Jr.) and Jerry Lalrinzuala were the three defenders out of six players who had to face the axe on Thursday, two weeks before they take on Oman on 5 September in Guwahati.



Pronay Halder was deemed surplus to requirements as it becomes increasingly tough for the man to retain his place in the national set-up after the emergence of Amarjit Singh.



Strikers Farukh Choudhary and Jobby Justin were also given the boot. The team is currently training in Goa.

The Blue Tigers after taking on Oman at home, fly out to , to face the Asian champions in Doha on 10 September.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith;

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai;

Nikhil Poojary, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Amarjit Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan;

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.