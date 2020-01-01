Ighalo expects Manchester United midfielder Fernandes to score plenty of goals

The Portuguese playmaker has been involved in seven goals for the Red Devils since his January signing from Sporting

Odion Ighalo has hailed the qualities of his teammate Bruno Fernandes and believes there is more coming from the Portuguese midfielder when he settles down at Old Trafford.

The two players were the only signings Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added to his team in January with Fernandes joining on a five-and-a-half-year deal from while Ighalo moved to Manchester on a six-month loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

Prior to their reunion, both players previously played together at in and the Nigerian attacker is aware of how influential the 25-year-old could be for the team.

More teams

On Thursday, Fernandes assisted Ighalo in scoring his fourth Manchester United goal in their 5-0 win over LASK in their Uefa Round of 16 fixture.

“It's not my first time playing with Bruno. I played with him at Udinese back in 2010,” Ighalo told BBC Sport.

“He's a great player. He has vision. He's the guy who wants the ball because he can do something fantastic with it if you give him space. He's a good passer of the ball and he's what this team needs to score goals.

“You're still going to see more and better from him because he is still getting used to the Premier League. When he's finally settled Bruno Fernandes is going to do well in this team.

“Before I came here I knew Manchester United were looking at him and I was hoping they would get him because he is a good player and I knew he was going to change the dynamic of the team.

Article continues below

“He's not going to have the best game every time but what he is going to bring to the team is going to be unbelievable.”

Ighalo has scored four goals in three starts for Manchester United so far.

He will be hoping to make the starting XI when they visit Hotspur for Sunday’s Premier League game.