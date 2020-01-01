Ighalo and Bailly on the bench as Manchester United clash against Iwobi’s Everton

The African stars have been included among the substitutes for their respective clubs at Goodison Park

Odion Ighalo, Eric Bailly and Alex Iwobi are on the bench for the clash against in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Ighalo delivered a brilliant performance in his first start for the Red Devils in their win against Belgian side last Thursday, opening his goal account in the encounter.

The former Super Eagles star who has now featured four times for the Old Trafford outfit will, however, continue the wait for this first Premier League start, having been dropped to the bench along with teammate and international Bailly.

More teams

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



Ole makes 5️⃣ changes to the starting XI to face 💪#MUFC #EVEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 1, 2020

international Iwobi will hope to come off the bench and help the Toffees secure a positive result in front of their own fans.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table while Everton are 11th.