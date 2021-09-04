The 57-year-old opened up about his relationship with the Red Devils president, who was urged to sack the accomplished mentor

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has opened up about claims he should be dismissed after the team failed to retain the Egyptian Premier League title.

The Red Devils were recently pipped to the most coveted trophy in Egyptian football by their arch-rivals, Zamalek and this ended Al Ahly's six-year hold on the title.

Some fans on social media then called for Mosimane to be fired by the Al Ahly management despite having guided the team to four major trophies including two Caf Champions League titles.

“Well, if you fire Pitso, because he’s lost four games in 52 games, so be it. I feel that of loss,” Mosimane told Sports Night Live.

"I hate losing, you know me. Everybody knows South Africa, when I lose, just look at my post interviews I’m just a different person.

“Because who likes to lose? I’m not that kind of a coach who is modest after a loss. You know, I will go back to the drawing board. I don’t talk that, I don’t like that," he insisted.

“I’m angry. And I go home and I immediately look at the game. What happened one that night, the players will get a text, this is what happened because I can’t take a loss. Loss is not in my space.”

Al Ahly president Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib moved swiftly to throw his weight behind Mosimane after the South African tactician failed to guide the Red Devils to a record-extending 43rd Egyptian Premier League title.

Mosimane stated that the fact that El Khatib is a retired footballer helps him understand that defeats are part of the game of football.

“Well, he played football, he is a legend in Egypt. A big player. Oh, he is, that guy is a legend. Everybody knows. Everybody loves him in Egypt, and I think he played in games where he lost the games also, you know what I’m trying to say," he added.

“So probably he can look back also and say, ‘did I also lose a game?’ So he is a very understanding person and he took it well – no, we took it bad but we took well. Bad because we don’t want to lose the league."

Nicknamed Bibo during his playing days, El Khatib was an influential player for both Egypt and Al Ahly - winning the 1986 Africa Cup of Nations trophy with the Pharaohs and 10 Egyptian Premier League titles with the Red Devils.

“We don’t know anything else, I’ve never felt like this in Egypt because everything I played for I’ve won it. So this was the last one and it was a kind of a different feeling," Mosimane continued.

“And we took it bad but we moved on and said, look, sometimes you can have everything and we know what happened.

Article continues below

“I don’t want to go to other stuff that I think also really created a problem for us to lose the game but it’s part of the game but you focus on the positives," he said.

"The positives is: How did you lose the game? What happened? How do we minimize the mistakes we did? How do we maximize on the good things we did? And that’s how you move on in life because who is perfect in life?”