'If we win the Europa League like this, I don't care which position I play!' - Xhaka happy as Arsenal's makeshift left-back

The Swiss midfielder is being asked to provide cover for the injured Kieran Tierney and has impressed in a defensive berth for the Gunners

Granit Xhaka will happily continue filling in at left-back, as he provides cover for the injured Kieran Tierney, if it means that Arsenal get their hands on the Europa League trophy this season.

A combative Swiss midfielder finds himself operating outside of a professional comfort zone at present, with fitness struggles endured by others forcing Mikel Arteta to get creative with his team selections.

Xhaka has fared admirably in a defensive berth, allowing the Gunners to avoid any unwelcome headaches at home and abroad, and major silverware is edging into view after booking a semi-final date with Villarreal in continental competition.

What has been said?

Having lined up at left-back again in a stunning 4-0 victory for Arsenal away at Slavia Prague, Xhaka told the club's official website: “If we win the Europa League like this, I don't care which position I play!

“If I have to help the team there, I have to help. I'm the guy who will do everything for the team.

"Of course, everyone knows it's not my regular position but with the team-mates, they help me and coach me as well, in front and behind.

"I'm so happy I helped the team in this position as well. I try my best and in the last two games it was a good performance."

Xhaka added: "We had a very good game

"The game plan that the boss gave us was excellent and we showed a big game. I think we deserved to go through after the two games.

"The character of the team was excellent. To win here 4-0 is not easy but like I said before, we showed over 90 minutes a great performance."

The bigger picture

Slavia had been enjoying an unbeaten run on home soil that stretched to over 30 games, but that sequence was brought to a shuddering halt by Arsenal.

Alexandre Lacazette bagged a brace in a must-win quarter-final clash for Arteta's side, with Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka also getting in on the act.

The Gunners will now face former boss Unai Emery in the last four, but have important domestic fixtures to take in before then.

Article continues below

They will be back in Premier League action on Sunday at home to London rivals Fulham, with a top-six finish being chased down alongside Europa League ambitions.

Xhaka will be hoping to play a prominent role in both of those quests, with Scotland international Tierney in danger of seeing a knee problem rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Further reading