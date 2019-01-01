If Pogba says he wants to join Real Madrid, then Man Utd should sell him - Greening

The treble-winning midfielder has offered his advice to his former club on what to do with the France international

should be prepared to sell Paul Pogba for as much as they can and reinvest the money in the squad, according to former Red Devils midfielder Jonathan Greening.

Pogba continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, although time is running out for Real Madrid to complete a deal for the World Cup winner .

The international has previously suggested he is keen on a new challenge and Greening feels that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in a difficult situation.

"He’s come out and said that he wants to go, and Ole has come out and said that he wants to keep him so it’s a Catch-22 situation," Greening, speaking exclusively to AmericanGambler.com .

"He’s a world-class player on his day but if he keeps saying that he wants to go...

"It’s going to be interesting over the next few weeks, if Madrid come out publicly and say that want him at Madrid, as it will be in Paul Pogba’s corner to say to the world, the players and Ole that he wants to leave United.

"Then Ole will have a decision; do you sell him for £160 million ($194m) and invest back into the squad or do you keep an unhappy player that might not try for you? It’s a tough situation, but for me, if he came out and said he wanted to go to Madrid, I’d sell him for as much as I could and invest in the squad."

Greening, who was part of the club's treble-winning squad in 1999, said that Pogba could be become unpopular with his team-mates.

"For me, if you have an unhappy player, it kills the team spirit in the changing room," he continued.

"If I’m a United player, sitting next to Paul Pogba who wants to leave, I know he’s not going to give 100% in training or on the pitch, so automatically it creates an atmosphere where players won’t like him."

The retired midfielder, who also had spells at , and amongst others, is disappointed with the French midfielder's lack of consistency.

He added: "Obviously Fergie got rid of him; he said he thought he was too big for the club so he got rid of him, which was quite interesting!

"On his day he can be absolute world class. Against Milan he was absolutely fantastic. His range of passing, his skills to beat players and his possession of the ball.

"One game he’s a 9/10 – his work ethic, you can’t get near him – and then the next three games he looks like he’s not even trying, passing the ball out of play.

"I think for United fans, it’s just the consistency that you need to bring every game which he isn’t doing."

With regards to who Solskjaer should bring in to improve his squad, Greening said that striker Paulo Dybala would be a welcome arrival amid reports he could be offered in part exchange for Romelu Lukaku .

Greening said: "He’d be a great acquisition for the club. I think if they sell Pogba they need to sign two or three players extra to fill the void. He’s (Solskjaer) looking for younger, hungrier players who want to play for the badge.

"He (Dybala) fits the mould as a player with a lot of years ahead of him and he can look after the ball really well."