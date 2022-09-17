'Idiot - keep destroying France' - Evra involved in heated spat with French politician Zemmour as he denies Senegal comments

Patrice Evra has reacted angrily to a French politician who attacked him for saying he should've played for Senegal over France - quotes he's denied.

Evra denies claims he regrets picking France

Politician Zemmour piled on

Ex-Man Utd defender fired back

WHAT HAPPENED? Evra has claimed that quotes attributed to him regarding his choice of national team are false and not what he said. Quotes had emerged alleging that Evra regretted choosing to play for France instead of Senegal, with French politician Eric Zemmour attacking him on social media.

WHAT HE SAID: The former-Manchester United player was alleged to have said: "If I could go back, I would choose to represent my native country, Senegal, instead of France." He has, however, issued a denial to RMC, claiming the quotes were distorted and that they are not accurate.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The ordeal has landed Evra in an online spat with French politician Zemmour after the latter posted a photo of the quotes on his Instagram with the caption: "France welcomed him, trained him, supported him, enriched him, acclaimed him. She simply forgot to make it French." Evra wrote in response: "Idiot Eric Zemmour, continue to destroy France instead of posting lies. I love my country you are destroying it."

IN A PHOTO: Evra played 81 times for the France national team, representing Les Bleus at the 2010 and 2014 Wold Cups, as well as the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Euros.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVRA? The matter appears to be over in the sense that Evra has issued a denial. The 41-year-old has become something of a social media sensation since ending his playing career, and he will continue to express himself online, including with demonstrations of his deep love for former club Manchester United.