'I'd love to see Grealish in a Tottenham shirt' - Robinson says 'any top club in Europe' would take Aston Villa star

The former Spurs star says the England international will have to leave Villa Park in order to fulfil any ambitions he may have to win silverware

Paul Robinson says "any top club in Europe" would take Jack Grealish right now, and has admitted that he "would love" to see the star in a shirt.

Grealish has been in red hot form for club and country at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 25-year-old has contributed four goals and five assists to Villa's cause in seven Premier League appearances, earning a place in Gareth Southgate's squad in the process.

He has been arguably the standout performer for the Three Lions during the current international break, with his latest eye-catching display coming during his first competitive start for his country against on Sunday.

Grealish was powerless to prevent England from slumping to a 2-0 defeat in the Nations League, but received widespread praise for his work across the middle of the pitch alongside 's Mason Mount.

The Villa talisman is now being linked with a whole host of high-profile potential suitors, including and , but Robinson has suggested Spurs as an alternative next destination for the midfielder.

The former Tottenham goalkeeper believes Grealish is capable of playing at the very highest level, and insists the playmaker will have to seek a move if he wants to start collecting some major silverware as he heads into the prime years of his career.

“Top teams in Europe will be looking at Grealish and no disrespect to Aston Villa but they are not on the same level as Manchester City, , , or ," Robinson told Football Insider.

“He loves the club but if he wants to win things at some point he will have to leave Aston Villa. It depends on his ambition.

“I would absolutely love to see him in a Tottenham shirt.

“Any top club in Europe will take Jack Grealish right now if they could but he signed a new contract so Aston Villa will demand a huge price tag for him.

“If a club does have the money and Grealish wants to play football then a move is possible.

“I can see Jack Grealish at one of Europe’s top clubs.”